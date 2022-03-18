HONOLULU (KHON2) — March 18 is observed as Global Recycling Day, and it isn’t too late to celebrate. This day is set as a reminder that much of the state’s trash is in fact reusable, recyclable or not really trash at all.

Worldwide it is reported that we dump 2.12 billion tons of waste which includes items like food, electronics, paper waste and more. Communities, organizations, businesses and individuals promote the importance of recycling, reusing and repurposing items when possible.

Recycle Hawaii is an organization bringing Hawaii Island communities together for a more environmentally sustainable future.

Kristine Kubat with the organization said they have been in operation for more than 30 years and believes everyone can take steps to recycle more.

“The first step when recycling is to reduce the amount of materials that need to get recycled in the first place,” said Kubat. “Whatever system you put in place should be modest as part of a commitment to be less wasteful.”

She said you can make your home recycling station a fun home feature and think of it as a family farm, populated with extremely picky pets who only eat glass, plastic or paper.

“Get in the habit of cleaning and sorting everything,” said Kubat. “Even if it all gets mixed up later, the time you spend getting familiar with the amounts and kinds of materials you generate will be well spent.”

She said the recycling industry is in a boom cycle; things are evolving at a fast pace and clean, well sorted materials are increasing in value.

Another organization dedicated to repurposing old materials is Re-use Hawai’i. This local nonprofit organization is dedicated to reducing waste and reusing materials for affordable building materials.

Ariana Whalen, Director of Communications for Re-use Hawai’i, said becoming more sustainable is all about taking small steps towards a larger goal.

“Start small and be compassionate with yourself and others,” said Whalen. “All of our sustainable habits add up to make big changes. Get involved with organizations that are focused on creating a more sustainable future in Hawaii.”

If you are not ready to set up an outdoor recycle center, then maybe you can opt to buy some secondhand furniture to help repurpose old material rather than let items go to waste.

“When we start DIY projects and reorganize our spaces, we have an opportunity to rethink waste and see the abundant resources that surround us,” said Whalen. “Reorganizing our spaces clears the way for new and fresh energy, and often items no longer fit in our space. “