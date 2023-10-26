HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many are already planning their holiday meals with Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, while some food items are reaching record-high costs, other holiday staples like turkey could cost people less.

The largest food supplier in the state is tracking fluctuating food prices for the next holiday meal. The Hawaii Foodservice Alliance owner Chad Buck said to expect to pay less on eggs and poultry this year, compared to 2022 when the avian flu spiked prices.

“Turkeys were still high from the avian flu last year, that’s calmed down considerably and so they reduced in price,” Buck said. “Pork is flat, it’s been flat for a while kind of down, holidays are coming so hams are going to be up 20 to 30 cents a pound.”

Buck expects ahi prices to remain flat, with the exception of some seasonal increases. Although some staple items are hitting record highs this year, including sugar, butter and U.S. beef. Shrinking cattle supply and higher cost of feed are having an impact.

Buck said, “U.S. beef is at a historical high and so you’re going to see that continue through the holidays. As a matter of fact, they don’t see relief coming for years as far as beef goes.”

But there are ways to cut some costs on holiday meals, Foodland is once again giving free turkeys to loyal customers.

The Foodland Vice President and Chief Food Officer Chef Keoni Chang said customers could also use their reward points for other discounts.

“For 500 Makai points, you can get a free hen turkey,” Chang said. “You can also get a turkey at a lower price point with 250 points.”

And those looking for pre-cooked meals, the Zippy’s Vice President of Marketing Kevin Yim said they are offering discounts for those who order early.

Yim said, “What we really wanted to do is make sure people bought early, and that’s why we have the $30 discount way in advance if you order before October 31st.”

Buck said some smart shopping and purchasing of non-perishable items early can help keep money in people’s wallets.

Buck said, “The grocery stores are starting to pick up, the clubs and the retailers that sell foods are starting to pick up as people start to be a little more aware of what they’re buying.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is tracking lesser costs for eating at home compared to eating at restaurants.