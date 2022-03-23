HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today is National Puppy Day! The perfect opportunity to remind yourself what it was like when your dog was just a pup. If you don’t have a dog and are thinking of adopting a puppy, then you might want to keep reading.

Puppies (six months and younger) are a big responsibility that takes up a lot of time, money and patience. Different breeds have different needs, like getting a type of poodle mix means added grooming costs every six to eight weeks. Getting a large breed, like a Rottweiler or Great Dane, means added outdoor walking time to exercise your pup.

Katie Shannon with the Maui Humane Society said she has seen puppies returned to their shelter due to the work/time/effort needed to take care of them.

Shannon said at their shelter it costs $200 to adopt a puppy and that includes the spay/neuter, medical exams, microchip, vaccines, medicines (like flea and heartworm care, deworming), a trial bag of food, a free physical exam at participating vets, license & country fees and the cost of care.

She said all animals that go out for adoption through Maui Humane Society will be spayed/neutered. A typical spay/neuter for a dog at a vet can be anywhere between $250-$1,000+.

Maui Humane Society provides low-cost spay/neuters to our community for all dogs at just $60 and has provided over 8,000 spay/neuters at low cost or no cost to the community last year.

“Puppies are a lot of work,” said Shannon. “We see people who are excited about the adorableness and really are blinded by the cuteness and aren’t expecting the amount of work that it takes to take care of them.”

She said they find that people will adopt puppies and return them when they are juveniles, roughly eight, nine or 10 months old, which sometimes makes it harder to get them adopted out again.

“At this time, they are full of energy and haven’t been taught basic commands, manners, crate training, which ends up leaving both owners and the pup frustrated,” said Shannon. “Adopting out juvenile dogs is more difficult to adopt out then puppies.”

She said because of all their energy, lack of basic training and they’ve grown out of their puppy appearance, kennel life is quite difficult for them, and they can be overlooked. Maui Humane Society will provide them with activities and teach them basic commands like sit and stay through positive reinforcement like Clicker Training.

“Kongs provide tremendous mental stimulation instead of feeding a pup directly from a bowl,” said Shannon. “Dogs love to feel useful and to be rewarded for their hard work.”

Shannon said if you are interested in adopting a puppy but first want to do a trial you can sign up to foster one. They foster over 2,500 animals each year and that could be an easy way to see if you have the time and commitment for a furever friend.

The Kauai Humane Society (KHS) has puppies available for adoption for just $150, which includes your pup to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Caitlin Fowlkes with KHS said once you adopt the puppy, staff will give you the puppy’s medical and vaccine records and let you know if the puppy needs any more vaccines.

“Staff will also explain how to register the microchip under your name,” said Fowlkes. “The microchip is otherwise registered with the Kaua`i Humane Society, but in order to get the best use out of the microchip, you’ll want to register it with your contact information.”

She said that way if your pet ever goes missing, once the microchip is scanned, your contact info will pull up, as opposed to KHS’s contact info. For example, if your pet went missing and came into the shelter, they would be able to call you and tell you that we have your pet.

Fowlkes said having a puppy can get expensive. For example, buying their food every week or every two weeks, buying a doggy bed, crate, blankets and other items. Also thinking about enrolling them in puppy training classes is something important but comes with a cost, and because of the cost, they provide information about their low-cost vaccine clinics.

“One thing to keep in mind when adopting from an animal shelter, is that we don’t always know what the parents of the puppies look like, and so we can make educated guesses on the breed and appropriate size, but it’s not a guarantee,” said Fowlkes.

It’s also recommended that you begin training immediately, whether that’s training to use the bathroom outside, puppy pads, crate training, and training to help your dog to be attentive to your commands.