HONOLULU (KHON2) — The history and culture of Hawaiʻi is a vast topic that many spend their lives learning and living.

But not all of us know everything there is for us to know about Hawaiʻi’s history and culture.

We mostly learn from our ʻohana or hānai or because we vigilantly listen to our neighbors talk story.

Visitors who come to the islands aren’t required to take a class on how to integrate into Hawaiʻi’s culture once they arrive. And new residents fumble their way through many words and activities until they get their bearings.

The University of Hawaiʻi offers degree programs and classes on Hawaiian history and culture that provide in-depth studies.

Halau and their kumu typically pass along their wisdom and knowledge to their students. This allows for large groups of people to develop a sense of kuleana when it comes to preserving Hawaiʻi’s history and culture.

Then there is mastering ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. The official language of Hawaiʻi, along with English, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi contains deep rooted philosophies and practices that communicate from Hawaiʻi’s past.

With so much to do to learn how to live or visit in Hawaii as a responsible local or visitor, KHON2.com decided to test your knowledge on Hawaiʻi.

What do you know? What do you need to learn? Until we are faced with information we do not have, we often do not know how much we need to learn.

This quiz tests your knowledge of Hawaiʻi’s history. It also explores flora and fauna that are associated with Hawaiʻi.

Overall, you have a chance to prove that you have taken seriously your kuleana to preserve Hawaiʻi’s history and culture.