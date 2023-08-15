HONOLULU (KHON2) — Medications. This has been on the minds of many people who had to flee the ravaging fires that have plagued Maui in recent weeks.

Most people who evacuated did not have time to pack their essential medications. And with extremely limited access to the impacted areas, lots of folks are having to deal with the intense repercussions of not having access to life sustaining medications.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

There are several situations that are preventing access to medications:

The person did not have enough time to pack long-term supplies of medications before evacuating.

Even those who may have packed some may have had their medications damaged or lost during the evacuation.

There is limited access to refrigeration to keep medications like insulin viable.

A diabetic’s caregiver may not have made it out of the fires, leaving that person vulnerable without clear information on what medications they need.

With this in mind, the American Diabetes Association has provided information on a network that will allow those in need of diabetic medications and supplies the resources to access them.

“We want to make sure people with diabetes have access to medications and testing supplies needed to maintain blood glucose control effectively and prevent any sudden complications,” said Mimi Carmody of the American Diabetes Association. “The Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition (DDRC) has collated a complete list of national and state resources to support all people with diabetes.”

These are the resources available to diabetics and their caregivers/physicians as they make their way through evacuation recovery:

​​​People with Diabetes: 1-800-DIABETES is available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday for individuals with diabetes who have questions about diabetes medicine and supplies, find an open pharmacy or locate a shelter.



​​​Insulin Storage Tips: If a person has lost power and has unused insulin, DO NOT THROW IT OUT! This resource explains how to safely store insulin during a disaster. ​​



Health Care Providers: 1-314-INSULIN is a hotline for physicians and health care providers to report diabetes supply shortages and request support.​​

Health Care Providers: DDRC Insulin Switching Guide: In the event that a person must switch insulin, this resource provides guidance for professionals. ​​

Tips for First Responders are also available on the DDRC website with critical diabetes information to support people in need of help.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We understand this is an extremely challenging time and want people to know their diabetes community stands beside them, ready to offer support,” added Carmody.