HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council is proposing a ban on shopping carts in public places.

The measure was introduced by Councilman Calvin.

The bill states it’s prohibited to use, place or leave a shopping cart in a public place.

Offenders could face up to a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

The city council will hear the bill on Wednesday, Sept. 6.