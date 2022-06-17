HONOLUU (KHON2) — Summer doesn’t officially start until June 23 meaning you still have time to work on your summer bodies.

A new study by barbend.com asked people what their favorite workouts are and their biggest gym pet peeves.

According to the website, the most popular workout in the U.S. is weightlifting, followed but HIIT, then running.

List of top 10 workouts:

Weightlifting HIIT Running Cycling CrossFit Pilates Yoga Boxing Zumba Martial Arts

In Hawaii, the most popular workout was recorded as Zumba. Zumba is a form of aerobic fitness based on Latin American dance rhythms.

If you have a gym membership and frequently go to the gym, then you know about the unspoked do’s and don’ts of working out.

For instance, wiping down your equipment after using it to make sure it’s clean for the next person. Making sure you aren’t just hanging out at the squat rack and actually squatting. And lastly not having a loud and long phone conversation while working out in the cardio section are all unspoken rules.

According to barbend.com 29% of Americans have stopped going to a certain gym or fitness center solely because of bad or obnoxious behavior.

List of gym pet peeves:

People who don’t wipe their sweat off machines

Hogging machines

Smelling or not wearing deodorant

Listening to music without headphones

Not putting equipment away after you use it

Staring

Unsolicited flirtation

Loud or aggressive grunting

Unsupervised children

With COVID restrictions easing, exercising again is a vital part of people’s daily routines. One of the main reasons people say they exercise is for their overall health and benefits.

People want to exercise however they don’t want to be dealing with the pesky people at their gym. To read the full study head to barbend.com.