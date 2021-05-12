How Hawaii is supporting schools through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grants

FILE – The shadows of a school employee escorting a student are cast on the wall as they walk to a classroom. (Courtesy: Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) innovation grants for Hawaii schools and educational entities.

Ige will be joined by University of Hawaii president David Lassner and Phil Bossert, executive director of HI Association of Independent Schools.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to the State of Hawaii Initial Report for the GEER Fund released on July 15, 2020, the state will use these funds to support to support six strategies for relief, innovation and sustainability.

The sub-grant program will create “innovation grants” to address the immediate needs of schools and educational entities, as well as the impact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to have on students and parents in Hawaii.

This includes continuing to provide educational services while schools and campuses are closed, such as expanding remote learning efforts, and supporting the on-going functionality of those schools and campuses. Hardware and software, connectivity, and instructional expertise development will be eligible uses.

Under the GEER fund, the U.S. Department of Education awards grants to Governors for the purpose of providing local educational agencies, institutions of higher education, and other education related entities with emergency assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governors in all 50 States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as the Mayor of the

District of Columbia, are eligible to receive the GEER funds.