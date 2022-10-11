Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible eruption. View the interview with Gina Mangieri.
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption
by: Gina Mangieri
Posted:
Updated:
