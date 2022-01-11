How Hawaii is participating in Human Trafficking Prevention Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — January is observed as Human Trafficking Prevention Month and here in Hawaii, Ho’ōla Nā Pua has weekly events for the public to attend and get informed.

Ho’ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) is a non-profit organization, founded to shine light onto the dark criminal enterprise of sex trafficking.

The organization places the health of Hawaii’s youth at the center of their mission and vision for their community.

According to the organization’s spokesperson, they are committed to the prevention of child sex trafficking and providing care for children who have been exploited.

Ho’ōla Nā Pua (HNP) is dedicated to creating a community where children are safe and can embrace their bright futures.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi recognized Tuesday as “National Human Trafficking Awareness Day” at Honolulu City Hall.

At the event there was a brief outdoor program which included pū conch shell and pule, followed by a moment of silence for Hawaii youth victims of exploitation.

Throughout the month, Ho’ōla Nā Pua will be assisting with different online events. For more information click here.

The spokesperson for the organization said it is important if you suspect someone is being trafficked to reach out immediately.

The contact for the National Human Trafficking Hotline is (888) 373-7888 or you can text HELP to 233733.

The state of Hawaii Child Protective Service contact information is (808) 832-5300 (24/7) or (888) 380-3088 (Neighbor Islands) (24/7).