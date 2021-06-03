How Hawaii families living in rural areas can receive free meals for their keiki this summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaukau 4 Keiki partnership is providing easier access to healthy foods for children living in Hawaii’s rural areas.

Weekly breakfast and lunch meal kits will be available beginning June 7 and will run through July 31. For neighbor islands, the meal kits begin on June 14. Children 18 and under in rural communities with the zip codes starting “967—” are eligible to receive meals.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“It’s difficult for children in some areas to make it to a school for a single Grab-and-Go meal during the summer months. Through Kaukau 4 Keiki, many groups have come together to fill this need, and I want to thank all the partners,” said Hawaii’s first lady, Dawn Amano-Ige.

Families can sign up here to receive a meal box for their keiki or call 2-1-1 if they do not have access to the internet. Applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizations will contact families on the designated date to deliver the kits or arrange for pick up.

Meal kits will vary from island to island but will typically include fresh veggies, fruits, meat and grains. Program hosts will be making an effort to support local farmers, ranchers, and food producers.

The Department of Education’s Summer Meals Program also begins on Friday, June 4, for children 18 and younger, regardless of enrollment status. Click here for a list of participating schools.