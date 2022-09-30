File – A donor gives blood at the Hawaii Blood Bank in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 24, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii.

The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The BBH will send all types of blood to the Southeast states affected. Individuals with type O blood are especially encouraged to roll up their sleeves because they are the universal blood type.

If you would like to lend a hand, visit the BBH website or call (808) 848-4770 to find a location near you or to book an appointment.

“Many hospitals and community blood banks in Florida are likely to run low on supply due to impacted operations and difficulty in transportation following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, chief executive officer at BBH.

BBH said they will continue to prioritize local needs but will take efforts to help those on the U.S. mainland.