HONOLULU (KHON2) — New numbers show consumer prices did not rise as quickly as before, which indicates inflation could be slowing down.

Officials acknowledged prices are still to high — leaving many Americans in a tough position.

Easing inflation is good news but it does not mean the economy is out of the woods.

“Inflation is when pricing is going up,” said Milestone Wealth Management founder Caine Nakata. “Now, if we’re in a deflationary period, that means prices are actually coming down.”

“We would all hope we’re in a, you know, deflationary period where all prices were coming down, but I think we’re a ways from that.” Caine Nakata, Milestone Wealth Management founder

Nakata said some industries have seen price drops recently. Real estate, used cars and shipping could top the list.

KHON2 asked Chaminade University why inflation eased after hearing about increasing prices for months.

“One of the reasons for the easing is markets are very fluid and markets work,” said Dr. Bill Rhey, Chaminade University School of Business and Communication dean. “The constricted supply chain points, they figured that out.”

“Businesses have figured out how to make themselves more efficient and how to work around the problem, so a lot of those supply chain issues have eased.” Dr. Bill Rhey, Chaminade University School of Business and Communication dean

Nakata said that is a great sign for locals ahead of the holidays.

“Us being in the middle of the ocean and most things shipped here, that’s a very positive thing for our state,” Nakata said. “Hopefully with this ease that it’ll make it a little easier for people to go out and maybe purchase a gift.”

Chaminade said education will be key going forward, though it is not a short-term solution.

“But those who are educated in jobs, in data analytics and business analytics, accounting, finance, FinTech, those people are going to have jobs and they’re going to be good-paying jobs and they’re going to be ahead of the curb on inflation,” Dr. Rhey said.