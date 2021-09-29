How did you celebrate National Coffee Day? Coffee Talk in Kaimuki offers homemade pastries and local coffee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — How did you celebrate national coffee day? Or is drinking a cup of joe part of your everyday morning routine?

Well, Wednesday, Sept. 29, is observed as national coffee day — a day to not feel guilty about having the second, third or even fourth cup of coffee.

Megan Willis is a Barista at Coffee Talk located in Kaimuki and said they are happy to celebrate national coffee day with hopes it will bring more traction to their coffee shop.

“You can pretty much come to me with any sort of drink and anything you have in your mind, and I’ll try to design that in a cup of coffee for you and that’s something that I really love about Coffee Talk,” said Willis.

Staff with Coffee Talk said during the COVID pandemic, they were thinking of closing their doors to not lose any more money.

Liz Schwartz is the owner of Coffee Talk and said she is glad she listened to her gut and kept doors open.

Now with things starting to look better, regulars are coming back in asking for their coffee and some homemade pastries.

“Everything that we have is made in-house before we open and also throughout the day,” said Willis. “We have good scones. Strawberry is the best!”

Staff with Coffee Talk said things look different now with customers coming in, sitting down and enjoying their coffee. Willis said she even gets asked to do latte art and said she accepts every unique request or challenge.

“Most interesting one is a little bear! We would make a little bear, but yes it comes in a bunch of different ways so you can do whatever,” said Willis.

Coffee Talk is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. till 4 p.m. and is very active on their Instagram @CoffeeTalkHawaii.