HONOLULU (KHON2) — Something that is easily done to help celebrate and make a difference this Earth Day is to recycle.

But what are the proper recycling rules in Hawaii?

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Whether you live here or are just visiting, most bins around Hawaii will have a sign that reads “HI-5 only” or a sign around the bin that says “HI-5.”

Since January 2005, the state Deposit Beverage Container program certifies independent recycling companies to operate Certified Redemption Centers across the state.

This is a recycling program that identifies certain bottles that have a deposit value of five cents, set by the Hawaii Department of Health.

There are more than 15 convenient redemption centers island wide. All of which can be found here.

What classifies as HI-5?

Metal, glass, or plastic containers will usually have the HI-5 sign somewhere:

Soft drinks

Soda

Juice

Tea

Coffee drinks

Water

Beer

Malt beverages

Mixed spirits

Wine coolers

Before putting the container in a HI-5 bin they must be emptied of all liquid and the cap must be removed.

When your HI-5 bin is full, the containers must be organized by glass, plastic, aluminum and bi-metal before being taken to a redemption center.

To save room in your bin, squished aluminum cans are acceptable.

The redemption centers then take your organized recyclables then determine how much cash back you get.

There are two ways a person can hand in their containers–counting or weighing.

If the customer chooses the counting method, they must have 200 containers or less.

If choosing the weighing method, the recycler may receive a refund more or less than what they expected.

According to Reynolds Recycling, the DOH has a weighing rate for each material container:

Aluminum is $1.60 per pound

Glass is $0.12 per pound

Plastic (Mixed) is $0.94 per pound

Plastic (Small 17 oz. or less) is $1.315 per pound

Steel/Bi-metal is $0.295 per pound

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here for more HI-5 Program Facts.