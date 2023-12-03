HONOLULU (KHON2) — The economic impact of Alaska Airline’s buyout of Hawaiian Airlines is enormous. The buyout gives Alaska a big share of Hawaii’s estimated $8 billion air industry.

We wanted to know how it will impact the combined tens of thousands of employees, and millions of passenger and cargo customers.

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines say union-represented jobs in Hawaii will be maintained and even grow after Alaska takes over. Longtime political and industry leaders said the labor component is key to making this work along with expanding the combined airline’s footprint.

“I think that’s important,” said Mufi Hannemann, president of Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, and a board member of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. “This is a strong labor town. Keeping the jobs that we have here, looking for opportunities to increase and enhance that service, and thirdly, air service that we can rely on.”

Job security and working conditions are top of mind for thousands of Hawaiian Airlines workers, including 2,200 flight attendants.

“Our first priority is to determine whether this merger will improve conditions for Flight Attendants just like the benefits the companies have described for shareholders and consumers,” the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO said in a statement. “Our support of the merger will depend on this.”

And Capt. Larry Payne, chair of the Hawaiian Airlines unit of the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), said of their 1,100 union pilots at Hawaiian: “We are hopeful that this new merger agreement will provide benefits to our guests as well as the pilots of both Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines.”

“There have been commitments made on paper and words by Alaska and Hawaiian here to maintain the employees,” said U.S Rep. Ed Case, “which is really my No. 1 concern: the 7,000 plus employees that are headquartered in my district that we need to continue on the job. They have made commitments to maintain the Hawaiian brand.”

That’s brand name which Alaska said it has no intention to retire. Alaska Airlines got rid of the Virgin America brand within a few years of buying that airline.

“A lot of people were so passionately in love with that brand,” said travel expert Katy Nastro for Going.com, regarding the Virgin brand. “And so I think Alaska is definitely going to be very cautious, especially with a really legacy brand like Hawaiian, and not just kind of erase that culture and that significance.”

Cargo is another division under close watch.

Alaska operates a dedicated freighter fleet and said the merger creates more cargo pathways. Hawaiian just started a freight service for Amazon.

“We will be closely assessing whether further dedicated freight or flying for ourselves or in an asset-light model for others could make sense for the combined company over time,” said Shane Tackett, CFO of Alaska Airlines, in a midday conference call with investors. “An added benefit to the Amazon partnership is growing the number of widebody pilot positions as well as inheriting a pilot base in the Midwest. This provides our current and future Hawaiian and Alaska pilots more attractive career options over the long term.”

To be determined: how much in community benefits are to come. Take University of Hawaii Athletics, which gets just over half a million a year in sponsorship value from Hawaiian Airlines, compared to Alaska Airlines which paid a reported $41 million for 10-year naming rights of the field at University of Washington’s stadium.

Experts said had Alaska not offered to buy out Hawaiian, it likely would have been someone else.

“I had heard rumblings, obviously, because one of the carriers was had some financial issues at the close of the year,” said Hannemann. “We have some strong mainland carriers that have been in Hawaii for many years and some that have just recently come in. There would have been okay, because they understand that when in Hawaii do as the Hawaiians do, so I think that it would be okay. But Alaska is probably the strongest candidate to pull off this kind of merger.”