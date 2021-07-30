How a ‘staycation’ can save you a few pennies and not break the bank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a recent survey by Hilton hotels, they found that three in four people plan on taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip after the pandemic is completely over.

Their survey also showed more than 50% of people are willing to spend an average of $2,100 dollars or more to make up for lost time.

Patrice Washington is a financial advisor who said people can travel and have their dream vacation without breaking the bank.

“Getting a credit card that is connected to travel, so that now your everyday expenses become opportunities to earn rewards, and points you can use towards that dream vacation,” said Washington.

Washington said you don’t always have to leave your current state to have a luxury vacation, and Hawaii has a ton of bucket list activities to do that is fun for all ages.

“There are a lot of people who say they don’t want to travel abroad. They don’t want to go to Paris, or Rome. I want to stay right here in the U.S., and Honolulu tops the list,” said Washington.

Washington said with the numerous hiking trails like Diamond Head, beach resorts, and spas in Waikiki, there is nothing wrong with a “staycation” in your home state.

She said that ensures a family-friendly trip that won’t also break the bank.