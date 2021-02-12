How a Hawaii couple navigates the ups-and-downs of their 50-year relationship

HONOLULU (KHON) — It was 1971. A McKinley High School girl locked eyes with a Farrington High School boy at a park. It is now 2021 and the couple just marked 50 years together and 39 years of being married, but their path was not without its ups and downs.

“He was one of the park boys. You know, they hang around the park!” recalled Donna Gomes.

“He kept on going after me. At first I wasn’t interested. And he gave me his number. I never called him until I really needed a ride,” she laughed.

Allen seized the moment, picked up Donna and her friend and took them home.

They were inseparable from that moment on.

The two went on to have three children before marrying in 1982.

“He said, ‘You know what, let’s just do it.’ I said, okay,” Donna said.

Donna and Allen say they are blessed with multiple grandchildren. Communication has been key for the couple over the decades.

“At the beginning, he would end up leaving after an argument,” Donna said. “The nerve of him! He would just leave, and I would be so mad. I But that way, we actually cooled off. And then he came back, he would say, ‘You ready to talk?’ And I would agree.”

“When you’re getting into an argument, give each other space. You need to, because you’re going to say stuff that you really didn’t mean. Because you’re speaking out of hurt, you’re speaking out of anger,” explained Donna.

Donna learned years into their marriage that Allen fathered a child with another woman.

Donna chose to forgive and welcomed Allen’s daughter into the family.

“In unforgiving times, you should let forgiveness be a star player,” 64-year-old Donna said. “I choose to accept this. It’s just doing life together. It’s wonderful, just doing life together.”

“She’s my backbone. She’s always there to support me. That’s what draws me closer to her. I cannot change time back. If I could, I would start doing other things early in my life. Through her patience with me and love for me, especially with our children, I want to try my hardest to show her that I will always love her,” said 69-year-old Allen.