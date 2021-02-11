How 2 sweet but rambunctious dogs brought a Kauai community together

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The “Aloha Spirit” sets Hawaii apart from any other place in the world. That spirit of kindness and generosity shone on the Garden Isle recently when a pair of sweet but rambunctious Labrador mixes got lost in an area with dense vegetation and steep valleys.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“I’m the doggy ‘aunty.’ They’re notorious for doing this,” said Andrea Slaski.

Andrea took the pair, named Nesta and Stella, on a daily walk through Wailua Homesteads.

“Their owner was on the mainland,” she explained. “That day, there was a rooster. I had them on their leashes, and boom! Just like that, they almost took me down with them. They were just on a mission. They were on a little rascal mission.”

Andrea and her husband David searched the valleys for Nesta and Stella in vain.

Andrea posted a “lost” notice on the “Kauai Lost and Found” Facebook page. Several neighbors and volunteers joined the search.

“We hiked that entire area for days, with the help of that whole neighborhood. Everybody was looking for the dogs,” said David. “They both had their leashes on, so we’re really worried about them getting stuck on a tree or something back in the valley.”

David commissioned a helicopter on the fourth day to search the woods and valley — a search that came up empty.

David received a phone call from Andrea after the trip.

“She called me freaking out. She’s like, ‘Oh my god, we found Stella,” he said.

Stella managed to find her way back to Andrea, who spotted her walking along a road near her house, but Nesta was still missing.

Enter Janice Swain.

“I heard a bark that I’m not used to,” said Janice, sitting inside her home.

“I started scrolling on Facebook, and I happened to come across Andrea’s post in one of the Kauai community pages,” she said. “Because the coconut wireless here is strong!”

A few days went by and Janice heard the bark again.

“I walked outside,” she said. “And I heard that damn noise — a ‘bark bark howl.’ And I was like, I’m doing the mountain. Oh man, I’m going to hike that damn mountain.”

She realized the sound of the dog was bouncing off the mountain and plotted her next steps.

“I drew a line in my mind to where those 3 points all lined up and I dropped a pin in my phone. And so from that pin, I went to the Sleeping Giant trail,” Janice said. “I hiked until I got to that pin. Then I went a 90-degree angle up into the woods, and just turned off the trail and just went up.”

“These valleys on this Sleeping Giant are very steep,” she added.

“It’s like a small version of the Na Pali,” Janice said. “They’re very steep and very woody, it’s a lot of little guava saplings that grow straight out of the mountain. So I’m using those as like a ladder to climb. I had this one fleeting thought, where I was like, ‘oh my god, I never told anybody this crazy plan I hatched this morning.’ Holy moly. Then, I heard Nesta bark.”

Janice finally came across Nesta 11 days after she ran away. The dog’s leash was wrapped around the root of a fallen tree.

The harrowing ordeal bonded the trio who were once strangers. Andrea and David marvel at the generosity of neighbors and strangers.

Once strangers and now good friends — Nesta and Stella’s antics helped bring the Kauai community together.

“It just blew our minds,” said David. “As soon as we said we were looking for dogs, everyone was like ‘oh, how can I help?’”

“We’re not afraid to do the hard things that it takes to stay a community. To be there for each other. And you know, we’re going through some crazy times right now. This is something that I think we all needed,” said Andrea.

Nesta and Stella are now safe, healthy and reunited with their owners.

Andrea still doggy-sits and says the pair has not tried to run away since.