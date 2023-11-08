HONOLULU (KHON2) — We love our pets. They are waiting for us when we get home. They snuggle with us while we watch movies. They are simply adorable, lovable wee creatures that make us want to ensure their safety and happiness.

Lots of us also love plants. They can be therapeutic and can provide clean, fresh air in your home.

It is important to keep in mind that those of us who outdoor and outdoor/indoor pets need to ensure that their outdoor plants are also safe for their pets.

One of the things we know about our pets is that they love to sniff and play. This is especially true when we have plants in our homes.

Pets do have innate senses that will sometimes steer them away from harmful plants, but this is not a reliable way of ensuring our pets’ safety.

But sometimes the world of pets and houseplants collide. So, KHON2.com decided to explore a a few of the types of houseplants you can grow that will not kill your beloved pet, whether they are cats or dogs or both.

Violets

An image shows African violets. (Photo/Better Pet)

African violets are gorgeous, purple flowers that need very little tending to thrive. They prefer indirect sunlight. They grow well in temperatures that are between 65 and degrees Fahrenheit.

You don’t even really need to water these beautiful flowers. All you need to do is spritz them a few times a week with water to replicate a humid environment, and they will thrive.

Palms

An image shows Areca Palm. (Photo/Better Pet)

The Areca palm is also known as bamboo palm, golden cane palm, yellow palm, or butterfly palm. They are perfect for air filtration and require indirect sunlight along with a good bit of water.

Be careful not to overwater. Let the plant tell you when it needs refreshing via water by checking the topsoil for dryness.

Camellia

An image shows a white camellia. (Photo/Better Pet)

Camellias are beautiful pink, red, white, lavender or yellow flowers that are safe for pets. They contain no known toxins. In fact, these are edible by humans as well.

Chinese monkey plant

An image shows a Chinese monkey plant. (Photo/Better Pet)

Chinese monkey plants are absolutely adorable plants that are also known as pancake plant, coin plant, UFO plant or sharing plant. These plants can become leggy if you don’t keep them in bright indirect sunlight. They will seek out the light.

Water once a week and enjoy this plant that is totally photogenic.

Echeveria

An image shows an echeveria. (Photo/Better Pet)

Succulents are some of the most fun plants to grow. They are thick, sturdy and eye-catching. The echeveria. These plants will thrive in your windows or in your garden and need soil that drains well.

Lilac

An image shows common lilac. (Photo/Better Pet)

Common lilac is a pretty and practical plant. Lilac is non-toxic and edible. So, you or your pet can eat it. It is also good for relaxation. Drop some in a bath or near your pillow for a good night’s sleep.

Nerve plant

An image shows a nerve plant. (Photo/Better Pet)

The plant is also known as the mosaic plant, jewel plant, silver threads or painted net leaf. The designs on the leaves of this plant can be mesmerizing.

This plant is safe for pets and prefers a lowlight area. Water every three to four days; and like the areca palm, the plant will let know when it needs water by the dryness of its topsoil. If you have a low-humidity home, then spritz it with water a few times a week to up the humidity levels.

Rosemary

An image shows a rosemary plant. (Photo/Better Pet)

Rosemary, like oregano, is safe for pets. It is also a great herb you can use for cooking and for medicinal care. With its gorgeous purple flowers fragrant smell, you can make a home smell amazing. You can even create a rosemary simple syrup with the spines to perk up your morning cup of coffee with a savory-sweet flavor.

Star Jasmine

An image shows star jasmine. (Photo/University of Florida)

Jasmine was a flower that most of Europe used for centuries to keep the smell of human occupation in cities down to a tolerable level. This fragrant plant is a non-poisonous trellis plant that make any home look like a fantasy abode.

It does require two to three hours of direct sunlight a day but can thrive in lower light environments. It is edible and has medicinal properties.

Viburnum

An image shows viburnum. (Photo/Better Pet)

These beautiful cluster flowers are part of the evergreen family. They are sturdy and can thrive even in droughts. Their colors range from white to yellow to red and all the colors in between.

White ginger

An image shows white ginger flowers. (Photo/Better Pet)

White ginger is an extremely fragrant plant that is safe for pets. These plants thrive in Hawaii with our warm and humid weather. They are completely safe for pets and are edible for humans. You can add to salads, make simple syrups, really anything that you’d like to which you’d like to add these delicious flowers.

Be mindful that they are picky about the types of soil in which they grow; so, be sure that the soil is organically rich and well-drained.

You can click here for a more detailed list of the many house and garden plants that are safe your family pet(s).

Well, that is the long and the short of it. Have fun, decorate your home and enjoy the life of plants.