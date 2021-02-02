Hawaii House Speaker says UH should no longer manage Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a house chamber meeting with the new legislative session, House Speaker Scott Saiki spoke to representatives urging effectiveness and action as the state works to recover from an economically strained pandemic.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“I know many of you, like me, have mixed messages about this legislative session,” the house speaker began to say.

Speaker Saiki detailed a number of pressing issues facing the state ranging from COVID-19 vaccine distribution and testing efficiency, education strains, the struggles of local businesses and even Mauna Kea.

In his speech, the speaker announced that the house will be looking into legislation that pushes for a new governance structure of Mauna Kea.

The University of Hawaii has held the master lease to manage the astronomy precinct and the natural, cultural and preservation area since 1968. The master lease is set to expire in 2033 and the University is currently working to extend it. The University has tried to manage Mauna Kea, but for too long the University’s work has been shroded by its inability to appropriately manage cultural practices, resources and education. This is why the University of Hawaii must no longer manage Mauna Kea and it should seize its work to extend the master lease. Scott Saiki, Hawaii House Speaker

KHON2 reached out to the University of Hawaii for comment.