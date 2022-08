HONOLULU (KHON2) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on Oahu on Saturday, July 30.

Her Twitter account said she was in Hawaii for a fuel stop for her Asia tour.

Pelosi got an update from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

She went to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Arizona.

Her Twitter said she will be going to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.