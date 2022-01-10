House Rep. Sharon Har’s DUI case dismissed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State lawmaker Sharon Har’s DUI case has been dismissed after a court hearing held on Jan. 10, which included testimony from police officers.

Rep. Sharon Har was arrested in Feb. 22. 2021 after police say she was going the wrong way on South Beretania Street.

HPD body cam footage released in March 2021 shows Har refusing to take a sobriety test.

Har later said she was battling an upper respiratory illness and had to take cold medicine with codeine. She said she had a beer with dinner.

The prosecutor’s office says they’re disappointed with the dismissal of the case.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm scheduled a press conference for Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. about the case.