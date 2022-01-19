House Rep. Kahele’s ‘10 Steps to a Safe Hawai’i’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KHON2) — On Wednesday, in a YouTube video, Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele delivered his speech on “10 steps to a safe Hawai’i.”

With the recent surge of COVID cases, Kahele pointed out how vulnerable the state was and what he believes is the best strategy for Hawai’i to deal with COVID-19 and its variants throughout this pandemic.

The rampant surge of the Omicron variant has proven COVID-19 is not going away any time soon. We must implement immediate solutions as well as prepare contingency plans for future mutations of the coronavirus and other novel viruses, otherwise we will be in a perpetual state of emergency,“said Kahele.

Kahele worries about Hawaii’s Native Hawaiian community and the state’s resources.

“Failure to immediately implement an enduring, multi-year statewide plan will result in more residents experiencing infection and mortality. Health inequities will widen especially in our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities and billions will be lost from our state’s economy.”

According to Kahele, his call to action comes amidst the highest single-day reporting of new COVID-19 cases in Hawai’i since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the Hawai’i Department of Health reported 6,252 new cases statewide.