“House of Mana Up” to bring spotlight on local products in Waikīkī

HONOLULU (KHON2)

In collaboration with Mana Up, WYCA Oahu and the Kamehameha Schools, the Royal Hawaiian Center will host House of Mana Up, a special extended pop-up that brings the Hawai’i-based accelerator’s portfolio of local products to the heart of Waikīkī.

“This projext has been in the works for quite some time, and we’re extremely proud to support the efforts of Mana Up and spotlight the entrepreneurs of Hawai’i,” said Monte McComber, Cultural Director at Royal Hawaiian Center.

House of Mana Up, located on the ground level of Building A, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00am to 2:00 pm.

The first 150 attendees will receive 2-hours of validated parking and shoppers will get a free Mana Up tote with purchases of $125 or more.

For more information, go to www.houseofmanaup.com.