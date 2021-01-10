House fire prompts road closure along Noah Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parts of Noah Street were closed Sunday evening as firefighters battled a house fire in the area.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10. Honolulu firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by 5:15 p.m.

Roads between Alencastre St and St. Louis Drive were closed to maximize safety.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

