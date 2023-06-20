HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed no injuries were reported following a major house fire in Waimalu on Tuesday.

KHON2.com was told by the family who lived in the home that there were about seven or eight people.

While crews worked to control the blaze and protect surrounding homes, a search was done for any occupants and it was confirmed that no one was inside.

Honolulu Fire Department responds to a house fire on Hekaha Street in Waimalu, Hawaii on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Victor J Harri) Honolulu Fire Department responds to a house fire on Hekaha Street in Waimalu, Hawaii on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Victor J Harri)

The family members said they were all able to get out of the house, but they said a couple of cats were missing after the incident.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the blaze was on Hekaha Street and the road was shut down from Kamehameha Highway to Liʻi Ipo Street.

KHON2.com was told by residents that the fire started just before 4 p.m. after a cooking accident.

Residents said someone was cooking under the carport before several people said they heard something that sounded like an explosion.

The first unit of firefighters arrived at the scene at around 4 p.m. and saw heavy smoke emanating from the garage of a small, single-story home.

By 4:22 p.m., flames were brought under control and extinguished shortly after.

One unit remained on the scene after the flames were put out, but KHON2.com was told police would keep the road closed for a little longer.

Police said the Red Cross has been reached out to.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.