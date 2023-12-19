HONOLULU (KHON2) — A house fire in Olowalu Tuesday afternoon has left a family of five without a home.

Officials said the fire happened around 1:15 p.m. on Oluwalu Village Road.

When crews arrived on scene they found the house already completely engulfed in flames.

While nobody was home at the time of the incident, the family dog was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Damages are estimated at $35,000.

Fire investigators say they have not determined what started the fire.

According to Maui Fire Department, the American Red Cross is assisting the family during this very difficult time.