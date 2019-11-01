House fire in Makawao extinguished

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire investigation has opened after a fire happened in Makawao on Wednesday night, October 30, around 10:08 p.m.

Maui Fire Department units arrived on scene to perform fire fighting activities and to search and clear any occupants.

According to MPD, one resident was displaced and was not home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was later fully extinguished around 12:30 a.m. $270,000 of damage was done to the structure.

The cause of the flames is still under investigation.