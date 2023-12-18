HONOLULU (KHON2) — A house fire in Kula, Maui is under investigation.

According to the Maui Fire Department flames broke out shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night at a home on Waiakoa Road.

When crews got there, they found a large three-story home filled with smoke.

Crews then had to open spaces in the floors and walls near the chimney and fireplace in order to locate and extinguish the fire.

Damage is estimated at $350,000 dollars.

No injuries were reported.