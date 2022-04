HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Waialae-Kahala area.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HNL Info Alerts, the fire caused a few road closures. Luawai Street from Laukaha Street was closed, as well as a portion of Hunakai Street.

Video Courtesy: John Alford

People were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes. It is currently unknown what caused the fire.