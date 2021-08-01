House fire estimated to have caused $60,000 in damage believed to be ‘electrical’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Firefighters have determined the cause of a massive blaze that left a McCully home with an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.

It happened Sunday morning at around 5:14 a.m. along Waiaka Road. Six HFD units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the scene.

The first unit arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story home. According to the fire investigator, the fire was electrical and began in the ceiling/floor space between the first and second floors.

The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m. According to HFD, the home was believed to be abandoned and there were no injures reported.

