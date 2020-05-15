Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

House bill deferring salary bumps for gov’t officials move to second reading

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
hawaii state capitol_239180

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Senate Ways and Means Committee on May 14 approved House Bill 117 SD1, a bill to defer salary increases as recommended by the State Commission on Salaries for executive, judicial, and legislative government officials.

The bill will move to the full Senate for second reading.

Established by the State Constitution, the Commission on Salaries is tasked with making salary recommendations for State court justices and judges, members of the legislature, governor and lieutenant governor, and appointed officials within the executive branch.

Implementation of the Commission’s 2019 salary recommendations began for the executive and judicial branches on July 1, 2019, with the second of six planned raises for the executive and judicial branches scheduled for July 1, 2020. The first recommended raise for members of the legislature is scheduled for January 1, 2021.

House Bill 117 SD1 defers further implementation of the executive and judicial branch salary increases that are scheduled for July 1, 2020, as well as planned raises for members of the legislature on January 1, 2021.

Lawmakers reconvened the 2020 legislative session in an effort to address the $1 billion budget deficit facing the State of Hawaii.

Due to the staggering fiscal challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature believes that continued implementation of the Commission’s recommendations for the executive and judicial branches, and planned adjustments for the legislature, is irresponsible at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

Trending Stories