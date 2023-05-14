HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a special mother’s celebration at the Kaimana Beach Hotel. A photo gallery of the hotel’s favorite moms Rocky and Kaiwi was displayed on Sunday.

The photos were taken by acclaimed photographer Erik Kabik — showing Rocky and Kaiwi and their pups.

Kaimana Beach has been the preferred spot for these moms to give birth and rest as their pups get stronger to eventually venture on their own.

Kabik’s work has been published in outlets like Rolling Stone and the New York Times.

Images taken by photographer Erik Kabik on display at the Kaimana Beach Hotel

The photo prints of the Hawaiian monk seal mothers are up for sale, with part of the proceeds going to Hawai’i Marine Animal Response.

Kaiwi has especially had the spotlight shined on her after the recent birth of her fifth pup monk seal PO5.

HMAR said they will be announcing the Hawaiian nickname for the pup on Monday morning.

