Hotel rooms booked for holidays causing impacted military families to move ahead again of Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki will be home for the holidays for many military families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination crisis.

For the Ramirez family, this isn’t what they hoped Christmas would be.

“I’m starting to tear up just thinking about it because I had all this stuff planned for the house, and I’m trying to navigate and make it work in the hotel,” said Merranda Ramirez, a Navy spouse.

On Tuesday, the Navy announced families staying in certain hotels will need to move.

“The reason for the shift is due to the initial contracts that were developed and the hotels not having capacity at this point or to be able to accommodate extending past those dates,” said CMC Melvin Isom, NAVSUP Flt. Pearl Harbor.

Visitors who had already booked rooms for the holiday season will soon be coming, which means rooms like the one the Ramirez family now calls home, need to be cleared out.

“So where are we supposed to go? We’re just supposed to take all of our stuff and set it in our car or go back to our house that doesn’t have safe water,” Ramirez said.

Some families are trying to split their time between the hotel and home. The Parrish family lives in Halsey Terrace and goes back and forth to their hotel to shower.

“Like you forgot what freshwater smelt like. It was a huge eye opener,” said Montana Parrish, a Navy spouse.

To them, the mixed messaging ahead of the holidays is disheartening.

“We still have to move everything that we took over there. I’m talking about this as another inconvenience and up until this town hall, they were saying that we were covered till the 23rd for these hotels,” said Parrish.

The Navy says it’s working to secure more rooms, but these families want clear answers now. For more information on the possible moves for impacted individuals, click here.

“I really wanted to make the most of this holiday season,” Ramirez said. “We’ve had a lot going on with our family, and I was really hoping that this was going to be kind of a quick fix.”