Hostess Brands issues voluntary recall of hamburger and hot dog buns over Listeria, Salmonella contamination concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A voluntary recall has been issued for Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to a potential threat of Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella contamination.

Hostess Brands became aware of the issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, and issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. High fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, miscarriages and stillbirths can all be symptoms of Listeria infection.

Salmonella can cause similar symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns:

As of Aug. 16, Hostess Brands says it has received no reports of illness related to this issue.