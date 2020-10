HONOLULU (KHON2) - The City and County of Honolulu will offer free COVID-19 tests to residents, tourists and visitor industry workers, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced in a news conference Thursday.

The City plans to open two free COVID-19 testing sites on Oahu in efforts to use up 28,000 test kits -- leftover from August's surge testing efforts -- by Nov. 30. Mayor Caldwell says the two test sites, located in Waikiki and Ko Olina, will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.