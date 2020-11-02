Host of Somebody Feed Phil Netflix show makes surprise appearance at House of Pure Aloha online viewing party

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY OF: UNCLE CLAY’S HOUSE OF PURE ALOHA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Uncle Clay of House of Pure Aloha hosted a viewing party on Zoom for the episode he was on in the Netflix show called Somebody Feed Phil.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Aina Haina shop is known for shave ice.

The creator and star of Somebody Feed Phil made a surprise appearance via Zoom at the HOPA viewing party. Phil Rosenthal spent a half hour with Uncle Clay on the Zoom and took questions from the attendees.

The shop is located in the Aina Haina Shopping Center.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories