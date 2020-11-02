Host of Somebody Feed Phil Netflix show makes surprise appearance at House of Pure Aloha online viewing party

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Uncle Clay of House of Pure Aloha hosted a viewing party on Zoom for the episode he was on in the Netflix show called Somebody Feed Phil.
The Aina Haina shop is known for shave ice.
The creator and star of Somebody Feed Phil made a surprise appearance via Zoom at the HOPA viewing party. Phil Rosenthal spent a half hour with Uncle Clay on the Zoom and took questions from the attendees.
The shop is located in the Aina Haina Shopping Center.
