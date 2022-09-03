HONOLULU (KHON) — Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Tavares Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a “serious bite” from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

DLNR reported that the apparent shark incident happened this afternoon at Paia Bay on the north shore of Maui in front of the courts at a Paia Beach Park.

DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources and Maui Ocean Safety officers put signs up so others can stay out of the water.

For more information on standard shark incident response protocols, you can watch this video provided by the DLNR.

The DLNR will keep these warning signs in place until an assessment and an all-clear is issued after noon on Sunday, September 4.