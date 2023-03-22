HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 200 vendors are expected at the Hawaii Convention Center for the Hawaii Hotel & Restaurant Trade Show.

The event runs March 22 through 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“HLTA is excited by the response we are receiving from both exhibitors and attendees for our third Hotel & Restaurant Show taking place this spring” said Mufi Hannemann, President and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association.

Those who attend will also have a number of seminars to choose from, including occupational safety, how saving water saves money and disposable food waste.

“Hawaii’s restaurant and hospitality industries are stronger than ever. We look forward to the third Hawai’i Hotel and Restaurant Show acting as a primary indicator of Hawaii’s resiliency. This show will present new and unique products from a variety of vendors. Attendees can also expect relevant educational seminars by industry experts, live demonstrations as well as the latest trends in information technology and quality operations.” said Ryan Tanaka, Chairman of the Hawai‘i Restaurant Association.

The show is aimed at professionals and students in the lodging, travel, hospitality and food service industries.

The show is free but those who attend must pre-register. The convention center parking rates apply.

For information on vendors and seminars, visit the Trade Show’s website.