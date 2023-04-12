HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nurses union is calling for more security at hospitals in Hawaiʻi after a gun scare incident at the Straub Medical Center.

The Hawaiʻi Nurses Association president said incidents involving dangerous weapons are increasing at local hospitals and facilities across the nation. They said more needs to be done to protect healthcare workers.

It’s an incident the Hawaiʻi Nurses Association said they are not fully prepared to deal with.

Nurses said they found a gun inside a patient’s backpack at Straub Medical Center.

The patient apparently left the backpack behind after demanding to be discharged. Police later arrested the man.

“Our focus is on the safety of the staff, right. So, at that time, there was really a lack of communication. And, it showed a real evidence of a lack of process. Nobody knew what’s going on, rumors flew through the hospital.” said Dan Ross.

The Hawaiʻi Nurses Association president said the incident that happened at Straub could happen at any hospital. He’s now calling for more security checks during the admissions process.

“It is not part of nursing duties, to confiscate guns and to go through people’s belongings. That is a security function,” explained Ross.

He’s also told hospital officials to consider hiring off duty officers for an additional layer of security.

Risk of violence at hospitals is not unique to Hawaiʻi.

In fact, the CDC’s occupational safety branch places nurses at a far higher risk of workplace violence compared to other professions.

Ross said the union worked with the Queen’s Health Systems to place a metal detector at the E.R. Entrance…

“On the rare occasion that our security team finds a weapon, it is confiscated and turned in to authorities,” said a representative from Queens.

The union now demands that a discussion with straub take place to discuss security policies.

KHON2 News is awaiting a response from the hospital.