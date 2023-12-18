HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police have opened an animal cruelty investigation after a horse was found shot with an arrow over the weekend on Oahu’s North Shore.

The manager at the Hawaii Polo Club in Mokuleia said their horse Dory was fed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, alongside three other horses.

He said it was a normal night and Dory was just fine.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, a staff member found Dory on the ground in the paddock.

The staff member though it was colic, which is life-threatening to horses, but when others came to see what was going on they noticed something else.

“We rushed out to see if we could save her, then noticed she had a puncture on her side,” explained manager Devon Dailey.

They felt something piercing her coat near her stomach and assumed it was a stick she might have rolled over.

“When the vet came out, he tried to get what we thought was a stick out, and he ended up cutting, and pulled out an arrow,” Dailey explained. “The arrow had gone through, broke her rib, and had gone all the way through and she had probably been dealing with that all night.”

The injury was so severe they made the difficult decision to put her down.

“Being shot in the stomach, it’s an awful way to go,” said Dailey.

Dailey said Dory was a good horse, she rode in parades, played in polo games and did trail rides.

He said his daughter named her after the fish from the film “Finding Nemo”.

“It’s really sad for us and it’s a really stupid way for a horse to die and it’s super painful and ugly,” Dailey added.

He said the area where she was shot isn’t easy to access, and there is plenty of fencing that states it’s private property.

He said there aren’t many big pigs in the area, certainly not down near the ocean, and that hunters typically know what they’re doing.

“Maybe it would be more plausible that she was laying down and it hit her, but she’s white so it’s a pretty big mistake,” he continued. “I’m assuming whoever shot her isn’t a big time pro.”

HPD and CrimeStoppers are asking for the publics help to find out who shot Dory. If you have any information you can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

