Horse attacked by hunting dogs showing signs of recovery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A horse belonging to a Windward Oahu family is recovering after being attacked by a pack of hunting dogs on Saturday, March 27 in Hakipuu.

According to a neighbor of the family, the attack happened around 4:15 a.m.

The horse, who is named Kiele, was being mauled by 10 hunting dogs inside her stall.

Kiele suffered so much damage that the family wasn’t sure she would make it.

Now, she’s showing signs of improvement.

Courtesy: Girton Ohana

To help the family pay for Kiele’s medical bills, visit their GoFundMe.