Hope for the Holidays: Mental Health Matters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays can be filled with cheer and joy, but also stress… and even depression. The continuing pandemic adds to the struggles for so many people. What can you do to boost your spirits and keep your family feeling bright? Local experts share tips, advice, and where to turn for help.

If you or someone needs help, please contact HAWAI‘I CARES. Oʻahu 1-808-832-3100 | toll-free 1-800-753-6879.

Hawai‘i cares is a free mental health and substance use call center with 24/7 local representatives.

If you’re in an emergency or if you fear you are in danger, please call 911 — or go to the nearest emergency room immediately for assistance.