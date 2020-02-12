Hooters at Aloha Tower Marketplace quietly shuts down

Another longtime restaurant at Aloha Tower Marketplace has shut down. Hooters closed last week. The property was turned over to HPU’s property management company. This comes at about the same time Gordon Biersch closed after 26 years in Hawaii. HPU says it’s already received inquiries about the two spaces.

