Hooters at Aloha Tower Marketplace quietly shuts down

The cruise ship under quarantine in Japan has 36 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 171. A couple from Ewa Beach is not among those who have the virus but they remain under quarantine along with everyone else on board.

Disheartening news for Eric and Debbie Pagan. But they did receive some good news from the state health department today -- they won't have to go through another 14-day quarantine when they finally arrive in Honolulu.