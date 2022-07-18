HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ho‘one Road from Pane Road to Pe‘e Road on Kaua’i is closed because of the damage caused by the historic south swell, according to the County of Kaua’i.

Ho‘one Road has been closed since Sunday, July 17 between Kuai Road to Pe‘e Road

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If you live in the area, you will be allowed in. Residents can access Nalo Road from the west end of the closure.

“As a high surf warning and dangerous ocean conditions continue for the south shore, we urge our residents and visitors to remain vigilant and stay away from the shorelines,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami.

The County of Kaua‘i is evaluating damaged areas.

The county urges event organizers to relocate or postpone events to be held near the shoreline as the National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for south-facing shores until Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Safety Bureau officials said there should be no swimming and snorkeling on south- and west-facing shores.

For ocean and weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website,

For Kaua‘i ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at the lifeguard station, visit the Hawaii Beach Safety website, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 808-241-4984.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For information on the road closure, please call Bryson Vivas with the Department of Public Works at 808-241-4841.