HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai’i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.

According to Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market, the event was “founded by Mahina Made, a popular Hawai‘i fashion and lifestyle brand. Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is a bi-annual pop-up mākeke that aims to perpetuate Hawaiian culture by highlighting Native Hawaiian-owned businesses in Hawai’i as well as other local shops.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The expanse of vendors, which highlights products of Native Hawaiian culture, includes everything from local eateries to small batch accessories, home goods, art and much more.

  • The Ho'omau Hawai'i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/Ho'omau Hawai'i Market)
    The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ho’omau Hawai’i Market)
  • The Ho'omau Hawai'i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/Ho'omau Hawai'i Market)
    The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ho’omau Hawai’i Market)
  • The Ho'omau Hawai'i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/Ho'omau Hawai'i Market)
    The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ho’omau Hawai’i Market)
  • The Ho'omau Hawai'i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/Ho'omau Hawai'i Market)
    The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ho’omau Hawai’i Market)
  • The Ho'omau Hawai'i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i. (Photo/Ho'omau Hawai'i Market)
    The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ho’omau Hawai’i Market)

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Live entertainment makes the shopping event even more fun. The lineup includes Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musicians Walea, Keauhou Band; brother-sister duo, Pūnana Leo o Mānoa; and The Pakeles.