HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai’i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.

According to Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market, the event was “founded by Mahina Made, a popular Hawai‘i fashion and lifestyle brand. Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is a bi-annual pop-up mākeke that aims to perpetuate Hawaiian culture by highlighting Native Hawaiian-owned businesses in Hawai’i as well as other local shops.”

The expanse of vendors, which highlights products of Native Hawaiian culture, includes everything from local eateries to small batch accessories, home goods, art and much more.

The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market took place this weekend, Dec. 10-11, 2022, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ho’omau Hawai’i Market)

Live entertainment makes the shopping event even more fun. The lineup includes Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musicians Walea, Keauhou Band; brother-sister duo, Pūnana Leo o Mānoa; and The Pakeles.