HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 28.

This is so crews can continue to fix a fallen power line that landed on the visitor center.

Scheduled events such as “Family Fishing” have been canceled.

The garden is expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 30, and will be closed again on Wednesday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.