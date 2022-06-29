HONOLULU (KHON2) Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Gardens will be celebrating their 40th anniversary!

They will be celebrating this momentous occasion with a series of events highlighting the City’s largest botanical garden and the staff who made this tropical tranquility possible.

In July, the garden’s visitor center complex will be dedicated as the Paul R. Weissich Education Center at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden.

Mr. Weissich was the Honolulu Botanical Garden Director from 1957 to 1989, during which time he helped create the current Honolulu Botanical Garden (HBG) system with five locations.

“Mr. Weissich was a visionary landscape architect, prolific author, and passionate civic leader,” said current HBG Director Joshlyn Sand. “He truly conceived and championed Ho‘omaluhia from its inception.”

The newly dedicated education center will host two exhibits highlighting all five of the City’s botanical gardens from July through August.

“It is hard to imagine this garden would have come to fruition without his vision, skills, patience, tenacity, and sense of humor,” said Sand. “This tribute to his unparalleled effort in service of these gardens is well-deserved to say the least.”

Visitors can view a photographic celebration of Ho‘omaluhia, Foster, Koko Crater, Lili‘uokalani, and Wahiawā botanical gardens in addition to a Hawaiian ethnobotanical exhibit honoring Olive L. Vanselow for her extraordinary 36 years of service as Ho‘omaluhia Programs Specialist.

Keiki are also invited to help celebrate this anniversary by taking part in the Ho‘omaluhia Garden Critters Art Contest.

This fun-spirited contest invites keiki to appreciate the role of garden critters (bees, frogs, butterflies, etc.) in their fragile environment using recycled and natural materials.

To participate, keiki should contribute their three-dimensional artwork to the Ho‘omaluhia Visitor Center office by July 20.

The Friends of the Honolulu Botanical Gardens will sponsor awards for the five age groups with all entries on public display through August.

For more information, please call (808) 233-7323, visit the Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden website, or email hbg@honolulu.gov.