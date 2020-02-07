Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden closed on Feb. 6

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden has been closed for the remainder of February 6.

This is due to a power outage and unsafe road conditions.

The presence of large Hawaiian Electric Company machinery in response to the power outage and the persistent rain have created difficult driving conditions along the roadway within the botanical garden.

Staff will reassess the situation on Friday, February 7, to determine if the botanical garden can reopen and whether permitted camping within the garden can begin at its regular time on Friday afternoon.